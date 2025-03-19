Campaign Image

Strength in Unity Help Mark to Fight Cancer

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $250

Campaign created by Mark Leedy

Campaign funds will be received by Mark Leedy

The diagnosis metastatic cancer. My first post-diagnosis CT scan, and a follow-up PET scan showed the Tagrisso had shrunk the tumors. Bronchoscopy, to do a close look and biopsy at my lymph nodes. So i need help financially and prayer in order to be able to get the best medication and surgery. 

Thank You

Nicole
$ 250.00 USD
36 minutes ago

