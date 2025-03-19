Strength in Unity Help Mark to Fight Cancer

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $250
Campaign funds will be received by Mark Leedy
The diagnosis metastatic cancer. My first post-diagnosis CT scan, and a follow-up PET scan showed the Tagrisso had shrunk the tumors. Bronchoscopy, to do a close look and biopsy at my lymph nodes. So i need help financially and prayer in order to be able to get the best medication and surgery.
Thank You
