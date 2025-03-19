Leo's Missio Dei Fundraiser

Hey everyone, As many of you know I just finished my discipleship training school with me and my team returning from Central Asia from the last 2 and a half months. We saw God move in the nations and testimonies of people being healed and many people seeing dreams and visions of the man in white, with people hearing about the love of Jesus for the first time..... This is just the beginning......

I have decided that I will continue training through YWAM Fire and Fragrance in Nashville with a school called Missio Dei Bible school. Missio dei means "Gods mission" this emphasizes that Gods mission is central to his being and for the church to have a role to participate in it.

While I was in Central I have noticed that the Lord has been highlighting the youth over my life.... I am believing that this is the next step as I will be able to reach the youth here in the USA for the next few years and to hopefully reach them here and in Central Asia specifically.

I currently have a 1000 dollar deposit due this week and a 3000 payment due on the 28th. I am believing the Lord has got this and will provide and I am thankful that he is using many of you to sow in my life.

Thank you for being so invested, and generous, and most of all having a desire for the gospel to move forth.

Blessings and so much love, Leo