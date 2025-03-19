Supporting Independent Investigative Journalism

My name is Matthew Berdyck. I have been a working journalist for over a decade.

I am also a whistleblower journalist.



I’ve been willing to speak out about the consistent low quality of my own profession. I’ve been punished for this.

I’m willing to cover large format, controversial subject matter, like the US EPA’s failing Superfund toxic waste clean up project, drug cartels, coverage of corruption in Big Pharm (like the black box warnings put on Cipro), or even a conservative community fighting for the environment.



My experience in journalism spans the entire US. I’m a current national fire and weather videographer for every major network in the country. I’m a source of military leaks for New York Times (leaks I could publish in my own newspaper).

I’ve run a small town newspaper in the past. I run an environmental investigation firm called ToxicWasteSites.org so I’ve got the journalism and organizational management experience. My .org focuses on toxic ground water, fighting the redevelopment of still polluted toxic waste sites, educating the public about 150+ polluted militant bases, investigating and exposing cancer clusters.

Journalists today just aren’t giving anyone the real facts. It’s all slanted. It’s all part of a narrative. I would like to have the opportunity to expose the stories they won’t tell, good stories, factual stories, real stories.

I’m requesting help to get it started, simple help. I need a small office in a small town, a desk, a chair, newspaper association fees (this provides access to legal protection). I need a new laptop, camera, business registration fees, a little money to hire freelancers, etc.

I don’t care what your politics are. I was raised by a Democrat social worker and a Republican police officer (yeah imagine that dinner table discussion).

I want facts. I want to give people facts. I want to show the how valuable the insight is of a person stuck in the middle.



In closing, I’ve never covered up a story in my life but I can show the world lots of stories that are being covered up because it doesn’t fit that aforementioned narrative

Thank you for your time.



