supporting medically fragile children

Honoring William’s Legacy: A Mission of Compassion

William Baribault was a fighter from the very beginning. Born at just 25 weeks gestation, he spent his precious two years bravely battling medical challenges, receiving life-saving care at The Albany Children’s Hospital. His journey was filled with love, faith, and the unwavering support of his parents and community.





Throughout this journey, travel expenses became a significant burden. The countless trips to the hospital required gas, car repairs, and reliable transportation—costs that can quickly become overwhelming for families already facing so much. Thankfully, their church and community stepped in, easing the financial strain so they could focus on what mattered most—caring for William.





Now, in honor of their beloved son, William’s parents are committed to giving back to the very community that stood by them. They are launching a fund to assist parents of medically fragile children with travel expenses, ensuring that no family has to choose between financial stability and their child’s healthcare.





Your support can make a difference. By donating to this fund, you are helping parents afford gas, car repairs, and other essential travel costs so they can be by their child’s side during critical treatments.





Join us in honoring William’s legacy and bringing hope to families in need. Together, we can ease the burden and keep families where they belong—right beside their little warriors.





Donate today and be part of this mission of faith and compassion.