Esther Eyre medical bills

Our daughter Esther Eyre has had health challenges since late 2020. In the last year she has been diagnosed with Lyme disease and also is dealing with serious immune function issues. Currently Esther gets tired very easily and spends at least 80% of each day in her bedroom sleeping and resting. About 3 years ago, we were fortunate to obtain WA state Apple Healthcare coverage for her but the medical offices that have helped her the most do not accept this insurance. We have had large out of pocket monthly bills for a while now and today (March 18th) had a visit that cost over $700. Can any of you who have the ability to help Esther possibly donate? Thanks and God Bless.