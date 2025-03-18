Campaign Image

Pew Rally for my Church!

 USD $1,200

 USD $125

Campaign created by Ricky Harris

Campaign funds will be received by Frederick Harris

Pew Rally for my Church!

We are raising money to restore our pews in the church! Won’t you be a blessing to the ministry! If you know me you know I love my church so help my team in this fundraising effort! My church is a house of hope, strength & service. We are in the phase or restoring our building and your donation will help to make it happen. Thank you! 

Jimmy
$ 40.00 USD
21 minutes ago

Jessie Oliver
$ 15.00 USD
6 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 days ago

Nigam
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Yo, good luck !

