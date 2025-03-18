Supporting Christy Tadych

If you look up the meaning of the name Christy it says “Follower of Christ”. But in my opinion it should say “Warrior” because that is what she is. For those that don’t know Christy, she fought and beat breast cancer and has been in remission for 12 years. Until recently when Christy began experiencing frequent headaches, struggled to put her thoughts together, and eventually found herself unable to express what she was thinking or feeling. A trip to the ER led to her being transferred to North Memorial for an MRI, where a mass was discovered on her brain. On Monday, March 10th, Christy underwent surgery, and by March 12th, she was given the devastating diagnosis no one ever wants to hear: glioblastoma multiforme, a very aggressive form of brain cancer.

Christy is a devoted wife of 23 years to her husband, Brian, and the proud mother of four amazing young men. She’s also a loving daughter, sister and friend to many. Unfortunately, due to the nature of her treatment and prognosis, Christy is no longer able to work.

This is where we, as a community of friends, family, and loved ones, can come together to support Christy and her family. Any funds raised will go directly to the family helping them with day-to-day expenses and medical bills, both current and those that will continue to come. Please consider sharing this post and donating if you can, as every little bit helps