Joseph Villagio

Raised:

 USD $1,000

Campaign created by Cynthia Villagio

Campaign funds will be received by Cynthia Villagio

Joseph Villagio

My precious husband moved to Heaven on Friday March 14th, on his father's birthday. While some of the expenses are covered, there is so much more  such as medical expenses etc. Thank you for your generosity. I appreciate and love you all! 

Sheri And Terry Guill
$ 200.00 USD
4 minutes ago

Praying, standing, believing with you. Terry and I aren't going anywhere. We I catch up.with him there may be more coming this is the amount God told me for me.

Vigil
$ 500.00 USD
7 minutes ago

We love you & we’re praying for you during this time. Joe will be missed greatly. Love- Frank, April & Gracie

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
12 minutes ago

My heart is with you. You’re in my prayers. I love you.

Edward Jeanne Simpson
$ 100.00 USD
22 minutes ago

Love you Cynthia

Russell and Sherrie
$ 100.00 USD
31 minutes ago

We love you Joe

