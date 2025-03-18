Joseph Villagio

Raised:
USD $1,000
Campaign funds will be received by Cynthia Villagio
My precious husband moved to Heaven on Friday March 14th, on his father's birthday. While some of the expenses are covered, there is so much more such as medical expenses etc. Thank you for your generosity. I appreciate and love you all!
Praying, standing, believing with you. Terry and I aren't going anywhere. We I catch up.with him there may be more coming this is the amount God told me for me.
We love you & we’re praying for you during this time. Joe will be missed greatly. Love- Frank, April & Gracie
My heart is with you. You’re in my prayers. I love you.
Love you Cynthia
We love you Joe
