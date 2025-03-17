Bruces chemo journey

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by April Serrano
I am Bruce Anson’s daughter. My dad was diagnosed with cancer. Today he got his treatment plan which will include 6 weeks 5 days a week chemo. Him and his wife Gina will need a little help during this tough time with living expenses while the treatment is going on and after to heal. Prayers are appreciated and any donations. Thank you
My prayers for Bruce and his family
