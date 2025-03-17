Making people in a better life situation

Hi, I’m Sören Nilsson, founder of GoalPeople International. For years, I’ve watched people struggle—stuck in long-term unemployment or working exhausting hours for wages that barely cover their basic needs. While donations and aid can help temporarily, they don’t solve the deeper problems keeping people trapped in these cycles.

With my background in economics and sociology, I knew there had to be a better way—something affordable, scalable, and truly life-changing. That’s why, after years of research, over $100,000 of personal investment, and thousands of hours of work, I created GoalPeople.

GoalPeople is a step-by-step software program that empowers people to take control of their lives. It’s personalized to each individual’s unique situation and focuses on long-term, sustainable change. Through GoalPeople, users gain clarity on the steps they need to take, the confidence to overcome challenges, and a sense of self-worth from shaping their own future.

We’ve already seen strong interest from churches and charities, but to launch GoalPeople globally and help millions, we need your help. We’re raising $200,000 to finalize the program and build a companion app so we can reach as many people as possible. By supporting this campaign, you’re not just donating—you’re joining a movement to empower lives around the world. Together, we can make a lasting impact. Let’s create a future where everyone has the tools to thrive.



