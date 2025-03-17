Support Cleyton & Charlie Scott Archuleta's Legacy

Scott was a beloved father, brother, son, and friend whose light touched so many lives. This fundraiser is for his two youngest sons, Cleyton (13) and Charlie (10), as they navigate life without their dad’s unwavering love and financial support.

Scott was a Master Electrician, a passionate outdoorsman, and a cornerstone of his community—from his decades of volunteer work with Habitat for Humanity to his brotherhood with the Defiance Rugby Club. Above all, he was a devoted father who lived for his children, sharing his passions for the Colorado River, elk hunting, and giving back with his boys by his side. His greatest joy came from seeing them grow, learn, and thrive.

In the wake of this profound loss, many of Scott’s friends and family have asked how they can help. In lieu of flowers, Nicole has created this fundraiser to provide for Cleyton and Charlie’s needs—helping with everyday expenses, future opportunities, and keeping their dad’s legacy of love and community alive. Every contribution, big or small, will make a difference as these boys move forward without their father’s guiding hand.

The Archuleta family, is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. Scott’s incredible network of friends and loved ones is a testament to the life he lived—one of compassion, generosity, and family. Thank you for honoring his memory by supporting Cleyton and Charlie.



