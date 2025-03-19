Judy Kay Smoot Tornado Relief

On Friday night, March 14, 2025, our Mom's life was unexpectedly altered by an EF-3 tornado devastating her neighborhood and destroying her home. The immediate outpouring of love and support has been such a blessing to her and our family, and many have asked for an opportunity to give toward her current and future needs including personal care items, furniture, household items, and incidental expenses due to a sudden displacement and relocation.



Any gift will go toward helping her get a fresh start in a new place. Thank you for your prayers, acts of kindness, and words of encouragement these past few days. We are thankful for God's protection for her and her neighbors, and we look forward to hearing all of the ways He provides in the coming days.

