Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image

Judy Kay Smoot Tornado Relief

Goal:

 USD $6,000

Raised:

 USD $400

Campaign created by Rebekah Ellsworth

Judy Kay Smoot Tornado Relief

On Friday night, March 14, 2025, our Mom's life was unexpectedly altered by an EF-3 tornado devastating her neighborhood and destroying her home. The immediate outpouring of love and support has been such a blessing to her and our family, and many have asked for an opportunity to give toward her current and future needs including personal care items, furniture, household items, and incidental expenses due to a sudden displacement and relocation.

Any gift will go toward helping her get a fresh start in a new place. Thank you for your prayers, acts of kindness, and words of encouragement these past few days. We are thankful for God's protection for her and her neighbors, and we look forward to hearing all of the ways He provides in the coming days.

Recent Donations
Show:
Mike Robertson
$ 300.00 USD
6 minutes ago

Hoping for a fast and peaceful recovery.

Bianca and Jason Jonas
$ 50.00 USD
26 minutes ago

May God bless her

Bret
$ 50.00 USD
3 hours ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo