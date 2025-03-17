We need help

My sweet husband Dave responded with a "yayy!!" to my text that I was on my way home, but less than 30 minutes later when I walked through the door he had already stepped into the next life. My world shattering I still managed to call 911, attempt chest compressions until EMS arrived. They worked hard, but Jesus said Dave's work here was done.

He has been suffering on and off for about 3 years with multiple conditions. He was able to work up until almost a year ago, which has caused us to be several months behind on our mortgage and at risk for losing our house.

A coworker reached out to ask if I had something set up because her and others want to help and honor Dave any way they can, so here I am creating this. That act of kindness really breaks my heart in a good way. 🥹

Our family would greatly appreciate anything you can offer, and especially your prayers for guidance as I navigate the rest of this life without my best friend, and my boys without their dad.