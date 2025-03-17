In Support of Clorise in her time of Need

After several years of barely hanging on mentally following my divorce, I have been newly diagnosed with COPD. I have been faced with being unable to breath while living outdoors with minimal access to electricity. My treatments and my oxygen concentrator require electricity. I was recently hospitalized for an acute exacerbation and lung infection.

It is my primary goal to obtain the necessary treatments and move back to the southeast where I can afford housing. I have applied for disability. I have discovered that this is not a quick process.

Any help you can give will go towards me moving to a warmer climate anducj more affordable region as well as obtaining the much needed medical treatment ands I can't possibly live without.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. I appreciate whatever God lays on your heart ...prayer is appreciated as well as donations of any amount or any kind. God bless you!