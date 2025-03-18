In Debt after I Helped Terminally ill Mom

Dear kind-hearted strangers,

The loss of my beloved mother still feels fresh, as if it happened just yesterday. In the last few years of her life, I made the difficult decision to quit my job and become her full-time caregiver due to her battle with an autoimmune disorder while she waited for a liver transplant. While caring for her was an honor, stepping away from my job left me with significant credit card debt that I am now struggling to pay off.

During this time, my father worked tirelessly to cover her medical expenses, doing everything he could to support our family while I focused on caring for her. Despite his hard work, the financial strain was overwhelming. Now, with my mother’s passing, I’m left to deal with this debt on my own, and I’m finding it incredibly hard to regain financial stability.

Rising living costs, including inflation and a rent increase, have only added to the weight of my financial burdens. These mounting expenses, along with my existing debt, have left me in a difficult situation, and I’m reaching out to ask for help.

Any contribution, no matter how small, will go directly toward paying down my credit card debt and giving me the opportunity to rebuild my life.

I understand that many people are facing their own struggles, and asking for help is never easy. However, with the kindness and generosity of others, I hope to find the strength to move forward.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your support means more than words can express.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Jeremy

The picture posted is of my mom's final resting place.