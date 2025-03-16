Renee's Caregiver Expenses

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Renee Broussard
Hi everyone!
If you really know me, you know this is NOT like me to ask for help for myself - I've never done that EVER! I never even ask for prayers for myself, only for others. But, for 3 of the last 6 weeks, I've lived in hospital rooms/chairs, etc. with my Daddy and it's taking it's toll - not only is it expensive having to buy every meal, every cup of coffee, etc., but now we are at MD Anderson where parking is $20/day and food is better but more expensive.
My ability to work and earn a living has been limited. While I do have my laptop and a desk set up at MDA, typical interruptions do not allow me to get much done, so I am at risk of losing everything I've spent my life working for. I do feel fortunate that I have the ability to work remotely because many of those family members living at the hospital as I am, do not have that ability, but being my sole means of support has created a very scary time.
I understand we are still living in inflationary times, so if you can't or are not inclined to help my feelings are not hurt and you can send a prayer up for Daddy. If you can help, it is greatly appreciated!
Renee, Continued prayers for you and your dad. Hang in there! Sheryl Laurent Kelley
