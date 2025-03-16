Supporting Natalie Hanson and Luna McCann

Raised:
USD $100
Dear Friends,
On February 27, 2025, our dear George McCann passed away after a long and arduous journey with cancer. The loss is profound and multifaceted.
Let’s come together as a community to offer support to Natalie Hanson and Luna McCann as they attempt to reconcile the long-term financial stress of a medical journey such as this and begin to forge a new path forward.
Any contributions are greatly appreciated.
Thank you!
Much love to you both as you navigate this time of adjustment. Holly and Paul
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.