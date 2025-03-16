Supporting Natalie Hanson and Luna McCann

Dear Friends,

On February 27, 2025, our dear George McCann passed away after a long and arduous journey with cancer. The loss is profound and multifaceted.



Let’s come together as a community to offer support to Natalie Hanson and Luna McCann as they attempt to reconcile the long-term financial stress of a medical journey such as this and begin to forge a new path forward.

Any contributions are greatly appreciated.

Thank you!