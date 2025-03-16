Guatemala Missions Trip

Goal:
USD $1,535
Raised:
USD $250
I will be going on my FIRST missions trip to Guatemala this July with part of my Awaken YTH. While in Guatemala we will be building a house, delivering water filters to various families, delivering food to families in need, holding a VBS for children, building a wheelchair for a child, and so much more. Would you consider helping me reach my goal??
So proud of you Connor! Can’t wait to hear about your first missions trip!
