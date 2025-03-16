Garner Family Wildfire Loss





The loss of a home is not just a physical loss but an emotional one as well. For Steve, Kathy, and Jamie, their home was a place filled with memories and the center of their lives. The immediate aftermath of the wildfire left the family grappling with a mix of shock, grief, and disbelief. As they come to terms with their loss, they face the emotional toll of losing irreplaceable keepsakes and the security that their home once provided.





Financially, the situation is dire. Without insurance to cover the costs of rebuilding, they must navigate a complex web of financial challenges. From finding temporary housing to replacing essential items, the costs mount quickly. The family must now explore alternative resources and support systems to begin the rebuilding process.





While the road ahead is undoubtedly challenging, Steve, Kathy, and Jamie are not alone. With the your help, they can begin to rebuild their lives and create new memories in the process.





We appreciate your support and prayers during this difficult time.









Pictured above: Steve far left. Kathy Blue shirt, Daughter Jamie. With their sons Kaleb and Bill.





On March 14, 2025, Steve, Kathy, and their daughter Jamie faced the unimaginable when they had to evacuate their home due to the devastating Oklahoma wildfires. As the flames engulfed much of the state, they were forced to leave everything behind, including their cherished home and belongings. Tragically, their home was reduced to ashes, leaving them with the daunting task of rebuilding their lives from scratch. Compounding their hardship, the family had no insurance coverage due to financial strain, making the road to recovery even more challenging.