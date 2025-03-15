Home for multiple disabled

We have 5 children, biological and adoptive, all with autism. 3 are now adults, and Grandma Cathy was t- by a semi, and had a stroke, and broke a hip, and is now suffering traumatic brain injury in addition to PTSD, chronic pain, limited mobility and needs assistance. A small pension combined with social security puts her just above poverty level, so she doesn't qualify for low-income housing nor medicaid supported senior/assisted living. Apartments are beyond expensive. Properties are too expensive in our area since COVID. We don't have room or permission from the state (we run a state certified family home for our adult children with autism) for her to move in, and one high-functioning adult child wants to move out and care for Grandma Cathy. Me, the mom, has been suffering from severe injuries in 2022, and have developed post concussive syndrome and Hashimoto's Disease on top of the limited abilities.



We need a down payment for a property, and any beyond the down payment would help lower the monthly commitment. This property would house a suffering Grandma, my adult disabled daughter, and later other adult special needs children when they are at that ability level.



Our hope is to be able to get away from expensive slum-lord situations, and have a manageable amount per month, and have an area where there needs are met. We don't typically ask anyone for a handout, even at church, except occaisional accepting of food. I worked for decades as a school teacher, even adopted one of my math students, till injuries in 2022 forced me to leave employement. I am not a perfect person by any means, but I try to speak out regarding personal responsibility and healthy choices for people to recover and live their best lives. I felt impressed on to try this site... and felt 'tingles' when I considered putting our situation with this site, after Candace Owens mentioned it on one of her broadcasts. I pray the right people find it... and I do believe in Miracles.



If impressed upon by the Holy Spirit that this is a cause worthy of your attention, please share and/or dontate to help a family facing special needs, who are looking for a miracle. *only donate if you are able without hurting your personal situation in any way