Supporting Terry Burchfield and family

I am reaching out to you to share the heartbreaking news about the devastating fires in Mannford, Oklahoma, which have tragically destroyed my brother Terry Burchfield's home. In the wake of this disaster, I have created a GiveSendGo campaign to support Terry and his family as they begin the arduous journey of rebuilding their lives. They have lost everything, and your generosity can make a significant difference in helping them regain their footing during this challenging time. Please consider contributing to this cause and sharing the campaign with others who may be willing to help. Together, we can provide the support they need to start anew. Thank you for your kindness and support.



