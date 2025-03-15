My son, Nick Killduff, a young and passionate aspiring artist and craftsman, ventured to the picturesque landscapes of Oregon to chase a dream as vibrant as his canvases. Armed with determination and creativity, he sought to build a life fueled by his love for his girlfriend and art, only to be met with an unexpected challenge—a rare form of cancer. In response to this diagnosis, Nick will undergo an intense and grueling 8-hour surgery in which a portion of his tongue will be removed and reconstructed using skin grafts. The procedure, which requires a week-long hospital stay with a tracheotomy, marks the beginning of a challenging three-month rehabilitation process to relearn how to talk, swallow, and embrace life anew. Yet, even in the face of such daunting obstacles, Nick remains undeterred. With the same courage and resilience he channels into his life’s passions, he’s confronting his illness head-on, steadfast in his belief that recovery is not just a hope, but a certainty. His journey is inspiring, showcasing the indomitable human spirit that refuses to be eclipsed by hardship.

Join us in supporting Nick as he bravely battles this rare tumor. Your donations will help him regain his footing after surgery—every contribution brings him closer to recovery and keeps his artistic dreams alive. Each generous contribution of $40 or more will receive a signed print from Nick’s collection. To receive your print, email your mailing address to Gail at ggswn@aol.com.



