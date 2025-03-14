Help with Laila and Sugars surgeries

My pride has never allowed me to ask for help, but in this situation, Amy and I could use all the help we can get. An unexpected bout with cancer for Sugar has financially caught us by surprise right after Laila got her surgery just more than a month prior.

Both Laila and Sugar are the sweetest pups that could never get enough love or pets from any person that would approach them.

We’re just asking for more time to see those butts wiggle every time we come home. There’s just nothing like it in the world.

We are asking for any donations we could possibly get to help with medical/surgical bills.