Campaign Image

SUPPORTING THE SARMIENTO

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $300

Campaign created by NYPH LAZ FAMILY

Campaign funds will be received by CARLA SARMIENTO

I want to take a moment to share feelings of support for him and his family during this challenging time. Carlos has been a valued member of the Greenberg NYPH team for 5 years and 3 months, and his absence is deeply felt.

On Monday, March 3, 2025, his daughter Carla, who greets visitors at DHK, received the heartbreaking news that Carlos was attacked and had suffered a head injury while walking home. Since then, he has remained in a coma, and we all hold him close in our thoughts and prayers.

Carlos was affectionately known as the "monthly king" for his remarkable knowledge of all the vehicles and their exit times from the garage. His presence brought so much to our workplace, and we truly miss him. During this difficult time, let us come together to support his family and keep them in our hearts.


Recent Donations
Show:
Alexandra
$ 100.00 USD
35 minutes ago

"Que Dios te guarde donde estes, te guie donde andes, te ilumnie lo que decidas y te guarde todos los dias de tu vida" Dios Te Bendiga Carla. -Alexandra A.

CHARLES LOPEZ
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

MY PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU

Scott Boone
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

