Kitchen and Dining Room Remodel

The women and children of Genesis Center North Texas reside together in a 60+ year old building. Over the years, we have repaired, restored, and repurposed many of the rooms and shared spaces. The one area that has not received improvements is the kitchen and the adjoining dining room. The residents and staff prepare three meals a day plus snacks for all who live here. What is missing is the ability to effectively utilize the space.

Our proposal to renovate these areas is broken out into 4 phases: