Kitchen and Dining Room Remodel

Goal:

 USD $90,000

Raised:

 USD $10,000

Campaign created by Amanda Lewis

Campaign funds will be received by Genesis Center North Texas

The women and children of Genesis Center North Texas reside together in a 60+ year old building. Over the years, we have repaired, restored, and repurposed many of the rooms and shared spaces. The one area that has not received improvements is the kitchen and the adjoining dining room. The residents and staff prepare three meals a day plus snacks for all who live here. What is missing is the ability to effectively utilize the space.

Our proposal to renovate these areas is broken out into 4 phases:

  • Phase I: purchase 2 mini splits plus rewire electrical to accommodate new AC units and commercial dishwasher
  • Phase II: demo bathroom and convert space to new pantry, add new dining room flooring, lighting, and walls
  • Phase III: demo walls to waiting room, convert space, rebuild cabinet sink for 2 commercial dishwashers
  • Phase IV: rebuild upper/ lower cabinets, add laminate countertops and backsplash, add new LED lighting
H-E-B
$ 10000.00 USD
23 minutes ago

