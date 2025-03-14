I’m incredibly blessed to have the opportunity to serve on a mission trip to Fiji this summer, sharing the Gospel and helping those that are in need. I am so thankful for WideAwakeMissions for giving me this opportunity to go on another mission trip with them and am excited for the adventures that it will bring. I need to raise $3,000 to make this journey possible, and every donation—big or small—is truly appreciated. Thank you so much for your support and prayers!