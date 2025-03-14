Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $200
Campaign funds will be received by Peyton Leslie
I’m incredibly blessed to have the opportunity to serve on a mission trip to Fiji this summer, sharing the Gospel and helping those that are in need. I am so thankful for WideAwakeMissions for giving me this opportunity to go on another mission trip with them and am excited for the adventures that it will bring. I need to raise $3,000 to make this journey possible, and every donation—big or small—is truly appreciated. Thank you so much for your support and prayers!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.