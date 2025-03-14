Supporting Lois Thiessen's Cancer Journey

Goal:
CAD $10,000
Raised:
CAD $350
Lois Thiessen was diagnosed with cancer a couple of years ago. Surgery and treatments in Mexico were successful. Recently more cancer was discovered and She and her husband, Ron once again headed to Mexico for treatments. Surgery was required for the second time, and we pray for a complete recovery for her. Please help with whatever amount you can to ease the financial burden of the treatments and surgery, besides the trip to Mexico. Thank you!
Lois. I'm so sad to hear about this. You'll be in my thoughts and prayers. My love to you.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.