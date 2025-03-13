Supporting the Argueta Family

Keeping Our Family Together: A Journey of Love and Sacrifice.

Twenty years ago, my husband and I made the hardest decision of our lives — leaving behind our home in Guatemala to seek safety and a better future for our family. At that time, our country was facing instability, and we feared for our safety. With heavy hearts but hopeful spirits, we left everything familiar — our family, our friends, and the life we knew — trusting that this new beginning in the United States would give our children the opportunities we longed for them to have.

Starting over wasn’t easy. We arrived in this country with little more than our faith and determination to build a better life. My husband and I worked tirelessly — often taking on long hours and sacrificing our own comfort to ensure our children never went without. Providing for their needs became our greatest purpose, and through those sacrifices, we found joy in watching them grow, learn, and thrive.



Our four children — all born here in the United States — have been our greatest pride. Each one has excelled in school, working hard to make the most of the opportunities they’ve been given. One of our daughters has worked especially hard to pursue her dreams and is now attending Georgia Southern University as an outstanding student. Seeing her succeed has been a reminder of why we left Guatemala all those years ago — to give our children a future full of hope and possibility.



But now, everything we’ve worked for feels uncertain. Recent changes in the law have left our family facing a painful reality. Our children — who have always known this country as their home — now live with the fear that we, their parents, could be separated from them at any moment. Each day, that fear weighs heavier on their hearts, and as parents, we cannot bear to see them live with such anxiety.



After much prayer and countless sleepless nights, we've made the incredibly difficult decision to return to Guatemala — not because we want to leave, but because it’s the only way we can keep our family together.



This choice breaks our hearts. We know Guatemala still faces many challenges, and starting over again — this time with children who have never known life there — will not be easy. We are walking into the unknown, carrying the weight of our children’s fears and our own uncertainties.



As we prepare for this transition, we are asking for your help. The expenses involved in moving back to Guatemala are overwhelming — from travel costs to securing a safe home, and ensuring our children can continue their education. We’ve worked hard for everything we have, but this unexpected situation has placed us in a position where we cannot do it alone.



If you feel led to support us, please know that your kindness is more than financial help — it’s a gift that allows us to face this challenge with hope. Every contribution, no matter how small, will help us take this difficult step forward with greater peace of mind.



More than anything, we ask for your prayers — for strength, for courage, and for God’s guidance as we start over once again.



From the depths of our hearts, thank you for caring, for standing with us, and for believing in our family. Your love and generosity will leave an impact that we will carry with us forever.

