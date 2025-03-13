Supporting Riley McCloud

Riley was in a ATV accident on Sunday March 9, 2025 in Santaquin, UT. He was thrown from his ATV landing on his side hitting his head. He began seizing. The paramedics were called. He was taken by ambulance to Mountain View Hospital in Payson where he was diagnosed with a skull fracture and two brain bleeds. They then took him by ambulance to Utah Valley Hospital in Provo. The trauma team at Provo stabilized him and transferred him to the ICU where they have monitored his brain swelling and bleeding. They discovered another skull fracture and a small dissection of his carotid artery. Riley has been in the hospital for 5 days. Four of those have been in the ICU. We are very lucky that things weren't worse than they are. That being said brain injuries take time to heal and with him being a truck driver the road is more difficult to be cleared to drive again. He is a local truck driver and will have to be out of work for a few months. We want him to be ready to go back instead of rushing to go back because of his bills. We would like to get him help to pay his bills while he is off and to start helping to pay for the very large hospital bills he is going to have. He does have insurance, but we are not sure what all they will cover and how much will be left to pay after. Riley is such a kind and caring man. He is a very hard worker. He loves to work and he loves what he does for a living! Please help if you can. Any amount helps. Thank you for taking the time to read this and to donate! We appreciate every single person in his life that cares about him.