Supporting the Clapshaw Family

My daughter and her husband are again away from their other 2 children while I have them during this trying time. They know they are safe and being well cared for but that still doesn’t stop the added stress they already feel.

The only one working is my son in law as my daughter must be a full time care giver for the baby.

Again we all know how hard the times are right now but with him having to take time off with no pay we are asking for whatever help you may be able to provide, weather it’s a donation, or most of all prayers. Mom is very very nervous for this surgery so prayers are a top priority.

We thank you all in advance, and thank you for taking the time to read this and pray for them.

When you think of a 4 month old baby I’m sure the last thing on your mind is open heart surgery yet here we are about to send my precious grandson in for not his first but his second in just 4 short months. Before he was born we were told he would have HLHS and no matter how many children you have you are NEVER ready to hear or accept that there is anything wrong with your baby, and that along with open heart surgeries he will need to be put on the transplant list. I mean how do you pray for a heart for your baby if it comes to that knowing that another set of parents lost theirs so yours could live. You definitely question God and his plans but then you realize GOD has this and he knows exactly what he is doing.