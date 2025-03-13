Send Judah to Honduras

Goal:
USD $1,700
Raised:
USD $630
Campaign funds will be received by Erez Talshahar
Hey Guys!
Judah is trying to raise support to go with our church to Honduras to help the poor. He raised some funds already but needs to have the remainder by July 2025. He wants to bless Jesus and grow in what He has for him.
Isaiah52How pleasant upon the mountains are the feet of him who brings good news,who proclaims peace,who brings good news,who proclaims deliverance,who says to Zion,“Your G-D reigns!”Romans10:9That if you confess with your mouth the Master Yehoshua&believe in your heart that Elohim has raised Him from the dead you shall be saved17So then belief comes by hearing&hearing by the WORD of G-D.
