Not going Homeless Fund

 USD $17,000

 USD $310

Chad Scott

Campaign funds will be received by Chad Scott

Long story, short. The place I am currenting living is being sold and the owner gave my family and I the 'Get out in 30 days' notice.

I've tried the bank, I don't meet a few of their internal rules, despite everything else meeting requirements.

Now, for me to go through a mortgage company, I need a down payment, of... anything honestly, but I put 17k as the number due to that it will give me a higher chance at getting a better rate from the mortgage company, and they might give me a better amount to get a home with.

I'm not expecting to get the full 17k, but anything helps at the moment.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
2 days ago

I hope you get what you need my fellow monarchist!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you very much, and I hope I do to.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
2 days ago

Hopefully yall will bounce back from this temporary setback

