Not going Homeless Fund

Goal:
USD $17,000
Raised:
USD $310
Campaign funds will be received by Chad Scott
Long story, short. The place I am currenting living is being sold and the owner gave my family and I the 'Get out in 30 days' notice.
I've tried the bank, I don't meet a few of their internal rules, despite everything else meeting requirements.
Now, for me to go through a mortgage company, I need a down payment, of... anything honestly, but I put 17k as the number due to that it will give me a higher chance at getting a better rate from the mortgage company, and they might give me a better amount to get a home with.
I'm not expecting to get the full 17k, but anything helps at the moment.
I hope you get what you need my fellow monarchist!
"Thank you very much, and I hope I do to.
Hopefully yall will bounce back from this temporary setback
