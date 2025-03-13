Help me stay with my husband in the USA

Hi, this is Martha, I’m a citizen of the beautiful country of Colombia which, unfortunately for us Colombians abroad, is now governed by someone who really doesn’t care about the consequences of his actions over the people he supposedly serves.

On January 26 this year, president Petro refused the arrival of a US military plane carrying deported people back into the country. As a natural consequence, president Trump rose the migration requirements and security measures for everyone Colombian.

The problem is… I had recently married my husband here in the USA and now I was in the need of looking for the correct way to be able to stay here with him, instead of just coming and going around with my tourist visa.

I had an encounter with a couple of very kind Migration officers in my last trip to come to see my husband, who explained me that I cannot migrate with a tourist document and there are certain forms and procedures, and I was given 1 month to stay.

We did as best as we could to follow the officer’s instructions, filled a form and payed a fee and as a response we have been told that this could take up to 21 months. Later, in a miracle provided by our Heavenly Father, a brother in the faith reached to us because of what happened and gave us the contact of his personal migration attorney.

Kindness has been overflowing, she offered a consultation as a courtesy, and she explained us that while the application made runs its course, most likely I will not be able to come back again until something happens.

That means that I could either be stopped at Migration again and this time I may not be as lucky, or that I would just have to give up the idea of coming to see him again for the next 2 years at least.

Our lawyer, should we be able to work with her, offers the possibility of sending additional forms and correcting the previous one, as it has mistakes because we did it ourselves with no help, in order for me to be able to stay with my husband.

But, as it normally would, it all has its price. Government applications are not cheap, we’re short on time because my time to be here is running, and we of course were not prepared for this.

My husband is a Christian Minister, we rely almost solely on donations for our work.

For this reason, I’m putting out my message here for anyone willing and capable of helping us get the funds to hire our lawyer and start the process as soon as possible so I can stay with my husband in the USA.



