Living Hope Christian Ministries

Warm greetings family,

June, God has opened an incredible last minute opportunity for me to travel to Nigeria on a medical mission trip with LHCM. Our team—made up of doctors, surgeons, nurses, pharmacists, and volunteers—will provide critical care to people in remote villages who have little to no access to medical services.

In these areas, treatable conditions like infections, injuries, and dehydration can become life-threatening simply because there are no doctors nearby. Many turn to traditional healers because they have no other options. Our presence brings real hope, healing, and life-saving care to those who need it most.

Beyond the medical care we provide, this mission is about something even greater—sharing the love and healing power of Jesus. Through our work, we not only treat physical ailments but also bring comfort, faith, and encouragement to those in need. This is a chance to be the hands and feet of Christ, bringing both medical relief and spiritual renewal to people who are longing for hope.

To make this mission possible, I need to raise $6,500 to cover my flight, food, medical supplies, clothing, and meals for the children we’ll be serving. Every donation, no matter the size, will help bring essential care to those in desperate need.

If you feel called to support, please consider donating or sharing this fundraiser. Your generosity will directly impact lives and bring hope to communities that have been left without options.

Thank you for being a part of this journey with me!