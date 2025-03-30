Support John in his fight against cancer

Dear Friends and Family,

in September 2023, my love, my soulmate, was diagnosed with colorectal cancer. Our first oncologist was encouraged that it was caught early and he scheduled us with a surgeon to have the tumor removed. Then things got complicated. We have now been through 3 sets of doctors. We can not find a surgeon who will just remove the tumor. They want the whole nine yards—Total Neoadjuvant therapy, TNT (and as one doctor said, the acronym is appropriate). It would wreck John’s body. We have not felt at peace in taking that road.

In the meantime, John shrunk his tumor within the first 3 months by changing his diet. We found a great integrative oncologist that has been guiding us through the metabolic approach to cancer. During the next few months, while the tumor had not gotten any smaller he had kept it at bay. This past fall, however, the markers for cancers cells in his blood went up. In December we visited a clinic in Kansas City, where they administered 3 different therapies. He’s been able to continue two of those therapies at home. But these therapies are supporting therapies, not targeted therapies. So now need to take the next step. He needs the targeted therapy along side the supporting therapies.

There is an integrative cancer clinic in Irvine, CA that offers precisely what need. He has an appointment there for May 28th but if there is a cancelation we will go earlier. There is a minimum stay of 4 weeks. He will possibly have low dose chemo along with some repurposed drugs and some of the therapies he’s been doing along with some new ones, all decided through their development of an individualized and constantly monitored treatment plan.

Now for the part I hate doing . . . inviting you to help us with the financial burden this all presents. Since the diagnosis in September 2023 our savings has rapidly dwindled as it has gone to maxing out our health savings account and beyond and we we are already committing to 5-digit checks for this new cancer center and extended housing, aside from the costs we anticipate for new prescriptions and supplements. Some of you have already graciously expressed a desire to help us in this struggle, Others of you may be so moved when you read this. But perhaps others of you won’t be so moved or are unable to help at this time. We would, nevertheless, be so bold as to ask for your prayers on our behalf at this time, not only with respect to healing of John’s body from cancer, but with regards to logistics of going to California while assuring care of our animals (dogs, cats, and chickens), and deciding on the best places for our (adult Down syndrome) son Tage to spend his time.



