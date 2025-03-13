Campaign Image

The Now Or Never Tour Featuring Monique Latise

Goal:

 USD $30,000

Raised:

 USD $115

Campaign created by Monique Latise

Campaign funds will be received by Monique Scott

My goal is to travel the world making people laugh and feel goodI. I am also looking to film my first documentary on life in comedy. I am raising funds to help with this project and Travel expenses. 

This will help reach my goals. 

Captain Kirk
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Keep on pushing

Da Dugout
$ 50.00 USD
4 hours ago

Capree
$ 15.00 USD
5 hours ago

You got this!! Keep soaring

