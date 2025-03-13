The Now Or Never Tour Featuring Monique Latise

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $115
Campaign funds will be received by Monique Scott
My goal is to travel the world making people laugh and feel goodI. I am also looking to film my first documentary on life in comedy. I am raising funds to help with this project and Travel expenses.
This will help reach my goals.
Keep on pushing
You got this!! Keep soaring
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.