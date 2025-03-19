Support the Benoit's for two girls in need

Thank you for visiting this page and considering to help.

We have recently welcomed two young ladies, aged 17 and 23, into our family home. They had no place to go after their lengthy stays in the hospital. They both suffer from seizures and other medical issues. In our first week with them, we had to call the ambulance on five occasions for seizure-related episodes.

The girls have a shared bedroom in the basement, but have been using the second floor bathroom with our teenage daughters. For one of the girls, the action of climbing any set of stairs is difficult and unpredictable because of physical weakness and the threat of setting off a seizure, as there is a connection between increased heart rate and her brain seizing. Sometimes she, an adult woman, needs to be carried up the stairs because of total incapability. This is a hard task for any member of our family. We have set up a crude toilet to prevent having to go up the first flight of stairs, but we are hoping for a more permanent and comfortable solution.

We are working with Catholic contractors to plan a basement washroom project. The original washroom had to be dismantled as a result of black mold that existed when we purchased our home 3 years ago. After the plumbing under the concrete is redone, we'll need framing, insulation, drywall, trim, paint, tiles, and fixtures. This new bathroom will be private for our guests, easily accessable, and will lessen the chance of seizures.

Your financial contribution will help fund this project, as well as cover ongoing expenses associated with having two new dependants living with us.

We expect to have the girls with us for about two years. During this time, we will care for them as members of our family, and we look forward to the day when they're healthy again and able to live independently.

May God reward you for your prayers and support!