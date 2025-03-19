Print Romanian Devotionals

Support a Groundbreaking Book on Military Chaplaincy

As the only Evangelical military chaplain in the Romanian Armed Forces, Gabi Gheorghiaș serves with dedication despite limited federal funding. Through his weekly devotionals, conferences, and pastoral work, he reaches over 2,500 military members, senior leaders, and clergy—impacting lives with the hope of Christ.





Now, Gabi is launching a new book and reprinting key works to further his ministry. Let’s come together to support this important project and share the Gospel with those who serve!





About the Project

Gabi Gheorghiaș is writing and publishing The Chaplain and His Mission, a book that presents the role of military chaplaincy, shares testimonies from international chaplains, and explores biblical values, principles, and priorities in this unique ministry. He prays it will encourage those seeking to understand or enter chaplaincy.





Additionally, this project will allow him to reprint several of his past works, which continue to be in high demand. Over the last five years, Gabi has shared devotionals via WhatsApp and Facebook with thousands, and he hopes to use this opportunity to organize a special event on the blessings of a personal relationship with the Lord.





This project aims to print 3,000 books across multiple titles:





📖 The Chaplain and His Mission – 1,000 copies (Romanian)

📖 The Shield of Faith – 500 copies (Romanian) & 250 copies (English)

📖 In the Shelter of the Word – 500 copies (Romanian)

📖 In the Shelter of the Word / Psalms – 500 copies (Romanian) & 250 copies (English)





Our goal is to raise 25,000 RON ($5,460) to fund printing and host an outreach event in Bucharest. Milestones achieve the following at each level:





10,000 RON ($2,180) – Print The Chaplain and His Mission

20,000 RON ($4,360) – Reprint In the Shelter of the Word

25,000 RON ($5,460) – Host an outreach event to present the books

Additional $290 ($5,750 campaign total) – Covers estimated foreign currency exchange and platform fees





Each milestone expands printing and distribution to Romanian and Moldovan military personnel, provides copies to participants to upcoming Christian conferences in Europe and enables an in-person celebration of God's awesome work.





About Gabi

As a Baptist pastor and the only Evangelical military chaplain in the Romanian Armed Forces, Gabi has ministered in a variety of contexts—conferences, schools, hospitals, prisons, and military events—sharing the message of God’s Word. Through his books, he has offered spiritual encouragement to military personnel and civilians alike. His previous works include:





📕 The Shield of Faith – Testimonies of military believers from several countries on how their relationship with God has strengthened them through challenges (2016, ISBN 6069365623)

📕 In the Shelter of the Word – Introductions to books of the Bible, devotionals, explanations, prayers, and quotes from the Church Fathers (Romanian edition)

📕 In the Shelter of the Word / Psalms – Devotionals on the Psalms, with passages, reflections, and prayers (Romanian & English editions)





Gabi is deeply encouraged by how the Lord is using this ministry to strengthen faith and understanding of the Bible. This project will ensure these books continue reaching those who need them most.





How You Can Help

Support Gabi’s vital ministry—donate today and help spread the Gospel among those who serve. Evangelical resources in Romania are far more limited than in the USA. With the low cost of printing in country, every contribution makes a signficant impact.





👉 Donate now: https://www.givesendgo.com/GF3QY



