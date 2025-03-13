Jay and Jill's 50th Anniversary Trip

Celebrating 50 Years of Love, Service, and Ministry – A Special Opportunity to Honor Jay and Jill Williamson

Dear Family and Friends,

We are excited to share that our beloved parents, Jay and Jill Williamson, are approaching a remarkable milestone in their lives — their 50th wedding anniversary! This golden celebration is not just a testament to their enduring love for each other, but also to their incredible journey of serving others in full-time ministry. For over 45 years, Jay and Jill have faithfully devoted their lives to ministry as a pastor and pastor’s wife, touching countless lives with their compassion, wisdom, and unwavering commitment to spreading God’s love.

As their family, we are filled with gratitude for the countless ways they have invested in us and in so many others over the years. Their selflessness, kindness, and dedication to their calling have shaped and inspired so many, and we would love to show them just how much they are cherished.

In honor of their 50 years of marriage and 45 years of ministry, we are organizing a special fundraising effort to send Jay and Jill on a trip — a well-deserved time of rest, reflection, and celebration for all they have given. This trip would be an opportunity for them to recharge, create lasting memories, and enjoy the fruits of their labor in ministry.

We are reaching out to you, their friends and family, to help make this dream a reality. If Jay and Jill’s lives and ministry have had an impact on you — whether through a kind word, a life-changing sermon, or simply their constant encouragement — we invite you to join us in raising the funds for this trip. Your support, no matter the size, will contribute toward making their anniversary celebration unforgettable.

Here’s how you can help:

1. Donate: We have set up a dedicated fund to raise money for the trip. Contributions can be made right here through GiveSendGo. If you would like to send a check, feel free to mail it to Jennifer Gusey, 171 N. Shaytown Rd. Vermontville, MI 49096

2. Share Your Stories: If you have any special memories or words of appreciation to share with Jay and Jill, we would love to collect these to present to them as part of their anniversary celebration.

3. Spread the Word: If you know others who have been touched by Jay and Jill’s ministry and would like to participate, please feel free to pass this message along.

We believe this gesture will not only be a meaningful way to honor their legacy but will also show them how deeply they are loved and appreciated by so many. Our prayer is that this gift will be a reflection of the love and devotion they have shown throughout their lives and ministry.

Thank you for your time, your prayers, and your generosity. We look forward to celebrating this incredible milestone with you and to making Jay and Jill’s 50th anniversary a truly unforgettable experience.



