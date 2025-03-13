Campaign Image

Help Send People with Disabilities to DC

Monthly Goal:

 USD $1,000

Total Raised:

 USD $100

Raised this month:

 USD $60

Campaign created by Barbara Ibanez for NM Allies

Campaign funds will be received by New Mexico Allies for Advocacy, Inc.

New Mexico Allies for Advocacy, Inc. is a statewide non-profit organization incorporated in 2012. Our mission is to unite and educate the public about disability issues impacting the community. Recently, our educational proposals were received and approved by a national organization, American Association for People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (AAIDD). We need your help to send people with disabilities and/or family members to and from DC in June 2025. Our website is: https://www.nmallies.com

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 hours ago

Love and prayers from Montana ❤️🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
7 days ago

NM Allies needs donations to help cover the travel and registration and hotel cost for those attending.

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
30 days ago

Congratulations NM Allies on your first national conference!

