Jabel & Kristina's Second Adoption

Hello friends and family.

Thank you for taking a minute to read our story.

First off, we are in the process of adopting our second baby!!

When we first began our adoption journey in 2022, we had no idea what blessings awaited us! It was certainly not easy, but holding our tiny daughter in our arms for the very first time, in the fall of 2023, made us realize that we would do this all over again!

Now here we are in 2025 and once again we have opened our hearts to growing our family and we look forward to adopting a second baby this year.

As our story for adoption continues to unfold, we would like to invite our friends and family to join us in prayer and financial support.

All funds will be used to help cover the cost of: agency fees, (which is used for birth mom care, housing, counseling, hospital expenses, licensing ect...) Other expenses include travel, lodging, insurance, attorney fees, medical, and new baby supplies.

We are grateful for all of you... our friends, family and community that have been so supportive and helpful to us as we go on this journey of adoption. We do not take this lightly and thank you seems like a cheap word compared to the blessing of your donation that will help us bring our baby home.





Many Blessings!

Jabel and Kristina and Destinee Raelyn Miller