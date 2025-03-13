Tra'Maya Senior Year Fund

Goal:
USD $4,000
Raised:
USD $100
Help Tra’Maya Make Senior Year Unforgettable!
As I approach the final chapter of my high school journey, I'm excited to celebrate all the milestones that come with senior year—prom, graduation, and preparing for the next big step: college! However, the cost of these special moments, along with all the essentials for starting college, can quickly add up.
I'm reaching out to friends, family, and kind-hearted supporters to help me make these memories and future dreams a reality. Your generous donations will go toward covering expenses for:
* Prom tickets and attire
* Graduation fees and celebrations
* College application costs, textbooks, supplies, and dorm essentials
Every contribution, no matter the size, will help me take the next step toward a bright future. Thank you for being a part of this incredible journey and supporting me during this important time in my life!
Love you Sweetheart and wishing you all the best.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.