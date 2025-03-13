Tra'Maya Senior Year Fund

Help Tra’Maya Make Senior Year Unforgettable!

As I approach the final chapter of my high school journey, I'm excited to celebrate all the milestones that come with senior year—prom, graduation, and preparing for the next big step: college! However, the cost of these special moments, along with all the essentials for starting college, can quickly add up.

I'm reaching out to friends, family, and kind-hearted supporters to help me make these memories and future dreams a reality. Your generous donations will go toward covering expenses for:

* Prom tickets and attire

* Graduation fees and celebrations

* College application costs, textbooks, supplies, and dorm essentials

Every contribution, no matter the size, will help me take the next step toward a bright future. Thank you for being a part of this incredible journey and supporting me during this important time in my life!



