Pilgrimage Fund for Father Donozio

Since 2021, I have been helping a young Catholic priest in Uganda named Fr. Donozio Ruhangaliyo (ordained in 2018) with expenses related to his ministry. He works in Holy Family Parish, in Katulikia in the Diocese of Hoima, Uganda, and also in the Kiryandongo Refugee Settlement in Bweyale, where most of the 100,000 refugees are from South Sudan. The refugee camp is supported by the Whitaker Peace & Development initiative, a program begun by actor Forest Whitaker.

Fr. Donozio's bishop, Most Rev. Vincent Kirabo Amooti, has invited him to join a Pilgrimage to Rome for the Holy Year of 2025. The Diocesan sponsored pilgrimage will take place September 8-13. However, while the bishop will cover some of the expense for his priests, for Fr. Donozio to join this pilgrimage he will need to raise €1700, (or about $1900) by June 30. He has few financial resources of his own, and needs our help. I have already assisted him with his down payment, but he has asked me to reach out to my friends to help him with the rest, and I am happy to do that.

Fr. Donozio has told me he thinks this will be his best, and maybe his only chance to go to Rome in his lifetime. He hopes to meet the Pope. He has devoted his life to serving the people of God in Uganda, the poorest of the poor, and so on his behalf, I am asking for your assistance in getting him to Rome for the Holy Year Pilgrimage.

Please donate what you can, even $10 or $20. I will send what we raise to him via World Remit (as GiveSendGo does not have a banking link with Uganda). If you have any questions about Fr. Donozio or his work, please let me know.



