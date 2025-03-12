Supporting Sergeant Kyle Kapitanski

Kyle Kapitanski is a 41 year old devoted and active husband and father of two girls, aged 9 and 14. He has been in law enforcement for over 23 years, beginning his career at the age of 18. During his time as a police officer, Kyle has consistently served with honor and respect, building a good rapport with those in the communities in which he worked, going above and beyond to help those in need when responding to emergency calls and treating everyone he had to interact with with as much compassion and understanding as possible.





This past November, while on duty, Kyle was involved in a very tragic accident. Please see this article for details.

As a sergeant, Kyle is a non-union member of the police department and is therefore responsible for his own legal fees which are already unaffordably high. He potentially faces increasingly high legal fees as well as the inability to return to work either for an extended period while the case proceeds or even the complete loss of the only career he has ever known. Kyle has dedicated his entire adult life to the service of others and we are now asking for others to help him in his time of need.