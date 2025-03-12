Healing and Hope for Matthews Miracle

Cancer is a diagnosis that everyone knows, but no one likes to talk about. For those who are diagnosed with cancer, the fight can take days, weeks, months, or even years. Some come out victorious in their battle with cancer while others are not so lucky. Cancer doesn’t just impact the person who has the disease; it also impacts their family and friends. It tests your faith, your patience, and leaves you asking the question “why me?” So where does one even begin when asking other people to help a couple where one person has been fighting stage IV colon cancer that metastasized to the liver and lungs for over 2 years? Before considering giving a donation, we would like to share Matt and Kelly’s story.

Both Matt and Kelly are in professions that help others. Kelly is a medical social worker while Matt is a special education teacher and intervention specialist. Matt is the type of man who is loving, caring, and giving while Kelly is understanding and compassionate in addition to loving and giving. Both are always ready and willing to help no matter how big or small the need is! As a special education teacher, Matt has spent most of his life teaching disabled students where he strives to not only inspire but motivate both students and coworkers alike.

While so many couples meet, get married and grow old together, God had other plans in mind for Matt and Kelly. They met in the summer of 2018 on a dating site, and after 5 years of dating, in November of 2022, they were married. What was supposed to be the start of an amazing new life together quickly turned into a battle with cancer. After only being married for two short months, Matt was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer that had spread to his liver and lungs. Matt’s medical treatment team was hopeful that Matt would have a positive outcome in his cancer journey and started him on an aggressive chemotherapy regimen. Matt responded well to the chemotherapy and was able to deal with the many side effects that come with this form of therapy. Matt was responding so well with the chemo that the cancer from his lungs became dead cells, and he was able to have liver restructure surgery.

In May of 2024, Matt underwent liver restructure surgery to remove the cancerous cells from his liver. His surgeon believed that the surgery was a success and was able to successfully remove all the cancerous lesions from his liver. Matt’s medical team, wife, and family truly believed that Matt was going to have a full recovery, but this was not the case. Shortly after the surgery Matt began to experience multiple complications from the procedure that would lead to several hospitalizations, preventing Matt from resuming his chemotherapy and causing his colon tumor to grow and cause a small bowel obstruction. Throughout this difficult time, Matt continued to hold on to his faith and never once lost hope! But for those who have fought this illness will tell you, cancer has a mind of its own, and it can rear its ugly head when you least expect it! This is exactly what happened to Matt and Kelly.





With all the complications that Matt has faced over the last year, he was finally able to resume chemotherapy; however his body and the cancer didn’t respond as well as everyone had hoped. The side effects were far worse, to the point where Matt was no longer able to return to his job, nor is he able to do the simple things that you and I take for granted such as going to the store, trips, and events/parties with his family and friends. The saddest part of this is that Matt is no longer a candidate for surgery to have the cancerous mass removed from his colon. Matt is currently in the hospital, and he along with his wife and family have received news that no one with this illness wishes to receive. Matt has been told that his cancer is terminal, and any treatment moving forward is palliative. The likelihood of long-term tube feed to help maintain Matt’s nutrition is highly probable, and due to having ascites, he will also need indefinite paracentesis via a PleurX catheter.





As you can imagine, with all that Matt has had to face emotionally, physically, and medically, the many hospitalizations have placed a financial burden on them. Up until now, Kelly has been the only one working, and they have been able to manage financially. However, with the addition of copays for medication, catheter, and tube feed supplies to the everyday expenses and monthly bills, there is a significant financial burden.





Through his heroic efforts, along with his medical support team and his loving wife Kelly, Matt continues the battle but now to prolong his life to give him as much time with family and friends as possible. Matt and Kelly’s family ask for your support and help in their moment of need as we try to help raise the funds they need for copays, so that Matt can have the tube feed and medical supplies he needs to keep fighting his battle with cancer. Any contribution made, whether it be big or small, will be so much appreciated by Matt and Kelly and their families! No one should have to experience this journey that Matt and Kelly, along with their family and friends are on. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your donation and know that every little bit will help to ease the monetary burden and help Matt fight to live another day. God bless you all!