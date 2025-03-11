Rae of Hope

Imagine watching your child face four open-heart surgeries before their eighth birthday — this is the reality the Gordon family is living. Their sweet daughter, Raelyn, is preparing for yet another major procedure, and while her journey has been filled with challenges, her incredible strength and spirit continue to shine through.

Behind Raelyn’s bright smile is a difficult reality — she was born with a serious heart condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome. Without surgical intervention, her heart wouldn’t be able to keep up with her growth. This is a terminal illness with no cure, and the surgeries Raelyn has undergone — along with her upcoming one — are vital steps to extend her life. These procedures are intended to buy her time until she becomes eligible for a heart transplant, which will be her next step — hopefully not soon.

Raelyn’s upcoming surgery is called the Fontan procedure — a serious and complex operation designed to help her heart function better. While this is an important step in her journey, it isn’t a permanent fix. Eventually, Raelyn will need a heart transplant when this procedure is no longer enough. The risks are high, and the road ahead will be long and difficult, but if there's one thing we know about Raelyn, it's that she never gives up.

Raelyn is an extraordinary little girl with a heart full of love and a personality that leaves a lasting impression on everyone she meets. She's social, outgoing, and makes friends wherever she goes — once you meet her, you’ll never forget her. Whether she's cracking jokes to brighten someone's day, playing with her dolls, or creating her next masterpiece with arts and crafts, Raelyn's joy is contagious. She loves playing restaurant, carefully writing down orders and serving her “customers” with pride. When she's feeling well enough, she treasures time outdoors, going camping with her family or strolling along the beach, eagerly searching for seashells to add to her growing collection.

Her parents, Heather Gordon (Holy Cross Alumni of 2003) and Thomas Gordon, will be traveling out of town to Strong Hospital in Rochester, NY, to be by her side during her surgery and recovery. This means Tom will be out of work, and Heather will be fully dedicated to Raelyn’s care. Meanwhile, their three other children, who attend Holy Cross Academy, will remain at home, balancing their routines and school life while their parents are away.

The emotional and financial toll on the Gordon family is overwhelming. Between medical expenses, travel costs, and daily needs, this season has placed a heavy burden on their shoulders. As their community, we have an opportunity to come together and offer our support — to ease their worries and remind them that they are not alone.

At Holy Cross Academy, we believe in the power of faith, family, and love. When one of us faces hardship, we come together to lift them up — and now is our chance to do just that.

Please keep Raelyn, her doctors, and her family in your prayers during this difficult time. Pray for strength, for comfort, and for healing. If you are able to give, know that your generosity will make a tremendous difference — helping to cover medical costs, travel expenses, and daily necessities so the Gordon family can focus entirely on what matters most: Raelyn’s recovery.

Raelyn’s journey is a powerful reminder of the strength that comes from love, community, and unwavering faith. Together, we can stand beside the Gordons and give them the hope and support they need to face the road ahead.

Thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and your generosity. The Gordon family will feel your love with every step they take — and they will know they are never walking this path alone.



