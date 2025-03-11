Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $730
I am not good at asking for help ....
My grandson, Raylan, has been very sick these last four weeks. It started with RSV with an add of the rhino virus. He's been flown by helicopter twice into the city hospital. OU doctors let him come home but then its only been a week and he got a really bad cold. The Keith family are needing financial help with all the bills, and driving back and forth. It will be much appreciated Thank you in advance. ❤️
So sorry your little family is going through this! Hope Raylen gets better very soon. Love Aunt Cathleen
Prayers for your family
Praying for a full recovery!
Sending prayers
Keeping your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Rooting for y'all! So hard when babies are so sick makes parents feel so helpless. Really wish I could donate more but hope this little bit helps
