Disabled Veteran humbly in need of help

For X users: So, obviously my name isn’t Iben Farteen (I-been Fart-ing), it’s David and I’m glad you’re here.

I’m a Navy veteran who served in Afghanistan, where PTSD changed my life forever. After leaving active duty in 2011, I re-entered my pre military service career as a Firefighter/EMT until 2020, pouring my heart into helping people at their worst moments. But my mental health at the time forced a career change to security/executive protection—yet the struggles followed, even in the lowest risk of jobs. In 2014, I became a suicide survivor, a low point in my ongoing battle with PTSD but I picked myself up and moved forward. By August 2024, after various and numerous incidents at work regarding my PTSD, I realized maintaining my mental health for my family and I needed to be my full-time job. I tried for so long to just be “normal” and chase dreams I've had since childhood. It’s embarrassing and chock full of shame, but it’s my new reality that will be quite the journey.



Now, the immediate problem: My 70% VA disability doesn’t cover my household’s expenses, and my claim for an increase/TDIU (filed 11/14/24) is delayed. My Texas Veterans Commission advocate promised a decision by the end of 2024, claiming they prioritize these claims—I now know she wasn’t truthful. February came, then March, with no updates, and my advocate stopped answering emails. I’m waiting to hear from my congressman’s office, but my bills are piling up, and my property tax interest grows daily. I’ve sold my truck, guns, and valuables, and maxed out loans, expecting/hoping the VA would act after seeing the seriousness of the evidence I submitted—they didn’t. I’ve never asked for help publicly before; this breaks my heart. I’m so overwhelmed I want to scream for help, but I’m trying to be a rock for my family. Your support will help me focus on recovery and keep my household stable. Thank you from the bottom of my heart and please only give if you’re able. If you can’t give monetarily, I will gladly take a prayer.





If you'd like to verify my story or need more info to donate (e.g., service/disability docs), please DM me on X or email bcems352@gmail.com. I'll share redacted (sensitive info only) documents privately with genuine inquiries—malicious requests will be ignored. Again, thank y’all!