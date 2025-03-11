Hoadley Family Support for MS Treatment

Our incredible mom, Charissa Hoadley, is facing one of the toughest battles of her life. Recently, what we thought was a stroke turned out to be something far more challenging—a diagnosis of

Relapsing Remitting Multiple Sclerosis (RRMS). One morning, she woke up unable to move the left side of her body, plunging us into a whirlwind of medical tests and MRI scans. At just 47 years old, our mom has been living with over 20 active lesions on the right side of her brain, a stark indication of the severe and aggressive nature of her condition.





This news has shattered our hearts, especially as we’ve discovered that she has unknowingly fought this relentless autoimmune disease for most of her life. Alongside RRMS, further scans revealed abnormalities in her cervical spine. In March 2025, she will begin an infusion treatment to help halt the progression of her symptoms. While this treatment offers hope, it cannot undo the damage already done. She continues to endure blurry vision, imbalance, and coordination deficits—painful reminders of a decades-long battle that was misdiagnosed for far too long.





But if there’s one thing we’ve learned from our mom, it’s the power of resilience. Charissa is a true warrior. Despite the overwhelming odds, she has worked tirelessly to regain control of her body, pushing through physical and numerous flares, often dismissed as other ailments, but now we see them for what they truly are—a testament to her strength and perseverance.





In these trying times, our family turns to you with humble hearts, asking for your prayers and support. Your kindness and generosity will help Charissa continue her fight against RRMS, ensuring she receives the care and treatment she needs. Every contribution, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to giving our mom the quality of life she deserves.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for reading Charissa’s story and for standing with us in hope, faith, and love.





“Don’t let your hearts be troubled.” — John 14:1



