Johanna and Micah Repke Family

On January 2nd of this year 15 year old Martin begun displaying signs of what the family would later find out was similar to PANDAS. OCD and anxiety have made it incredibly difficult for him to function in public and in his own home. On February 17th Johanna took him to the ER as the compulsions were escalating fast. They found out that he was strep + and begun tests to confirm PANDAS. He will need medical treatments and therapy to overcome the autoimmune reaction targeting the basil ganglia part of his brain, due to the effects of the strep. Some of these treatments are not covered by insurance, and the treatments Martin needs will be costly. Although Johanna is still working, she has had to cut back on her work hours. If you’re able to help the family financially during this time, it would be a huge blessing.